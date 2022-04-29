ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnMaJ_0fO3HrvY00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Ford rolling out all-electric pickup truck

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Stormy forecast has McConnell moving planes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is taking precautions with the expensive aircraft assigned to Wichita. The KSN Storm Track 3 team has intense storms in the forecast for a large portion of Kansas. There is a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Due to the risk of weather […]
WICHITA, KS
Motorious

LS-Swapped Jeep Cherokee Is A Powerful Vintage SUV

Jeep has been America's top off-roading performance brand since its induction into the nation's history during the second world war. Fighting everything from the enemy on rough battle-worn terrain to treacherous mountain trails was made easy with a Jeep. Joining the Wrangler as one of Jeep's most recognizable vehicles, the Cherokee quickly became a fan favorite for Jeep enthusiasts. These utility vehicle enthusiasts, which we will now call Jeeple, were a new breed of Americans interested in offroading and versatility, virtually handing the brand the title of best SUV manufacturer. So what makes us think that you would fit well in your own Jeep Cherokee.
DURANT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#The Recall#Suv#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Ford Motor Co#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

Body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in west Wichita early Sunday morning. The body was found in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, near the intersection of Central and Tyler, just after 2:10 a.m. According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Mike Nagy, a witness that was heading into work found the man lying […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
KSN News

Andover man grateful family is safe after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man is grateful that his family is safe after a tornado touched down in the city last night and “affected about 1,000 structures.” James Gardner, who lives in Andover, recalls rain and hail falling around 8:30 p.m. Friday night before things got quiet. He recalls his son, Zach Gardner, […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Watch: Officials give 4 p.m. update on Andover tornado recovery

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency Services have been working throughout the night to help families and clear roads after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties. Officials gave an update at 4:30 p.m. on where they are at in the process. You can watch live here.
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy