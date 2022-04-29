ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Ford rolling out all-electric pickup truck

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

US News and World Report

Ford Juices Production of Lightning F-150 Electric Truck to Meet Demand

DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday started regular manufacturing of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the most prominent emblem of the 119-year-old company's drive to retool for a new century. Ford workers, top executives and a group of F-150 Lightning customers joined a party at Ford's Rouge...
DEARBORN, MI
Motor1.com

Lexus TX, Toyota Grand Highlander Arriving To US In 2023: Report

Lexus dealers have been yearning for a three-row crossover that's larger than the RX L but smaller than the body-on-frame GX and LX SUVs. Turns out, their wishes will be granted next year as Lexus – and apparently Toyota – will be introducing three-row crossovers for their respective lineups: the Lexus TX and the Toyota Grand Highlander.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Explains Why There's No Shelby GT500 Convertible

If you’re waiting for an S550 GT500 Convertible it may be time to settle for the coupe. In an interview with Ford Authority, representatives from Ford confirmed that there will not be a GT500 convertible. This break in Mustang tradition is rooted in some very legitimate concerns by the Ford team which lead to the coupe only S550 GT500.
CARS
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Arts showcase mural for Art Appreciation Month

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Vibrant colors and eye-catching paintings can be seen on murals across Odessa. To close out Art Appreciation Month, the Odessa Arts hosted a number of events for the community to take part in and feast their eyes on artwork created by people living in the Basin. Yesterday, Odessa Arts showcased the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

