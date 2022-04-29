ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWQXS_0fO3Hfa400

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Race Car#Hasbro#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
TechSpot

Bethesda brings its classic games to Steam for free

In context: The Bethesda Softworks we know today is a very different beast than it was three decades ago. Talent has arrived and left, and the developer's priorities and approach to game design have shifted substantially. Instead of making old-school RPGs catered to a niche audience, Bethesda develops AAA experiences designed to appeal to as many people as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is a Disappointment for Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update is a disappointment for players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have been desperate for not just new content, but a meaningful update. This new update is not that. In fact, it's not even relevant to anyone but those playing the open-world western on PC as the update is only available via PC.
VIDEO GAMES
WANE 15

Komets nip Nailers in overtime, even up series

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – Mark Rassell tallied the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Komets a 4-3 victory over Wheeling on Friday night in game four of their first round series. The best-of-seven series is now tied at two games apiece, as the road team has won all four games. Friday’s win guarantees the […]
NHL
PC Gamer

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff. So we here...
VIDEO GAMES
WANE 15

Fire under control at abandoned factory in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate after a fire broke out at a former industrial building in Huntington late Thursday. By Friday morning the fire at the H.K. Porter building, located at near the intersection of Swan and Sabine on the city’s east side, was under control, but Huntington firefighters were […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps fall to Dragons in pitchers duel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dayton pushed across the game’s only run in the top of the ninth as the Dragons bested the TinCaps in a pitchers’ duel by the score of 1-0 on Friday night at Parkview Field. The TinCaps and Dragons play game five of their six-game series on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy