ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How 'relentless' George Karlaftis fits into the Chiefs' defensive front

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JX9Sa_0fO3HUox00

Getting deeper on the defensive line was one of the Chiefs' top priorities heading into this weekend's draft, and across the board, draft analysts were impressed with the team's decision to take Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th overall pick. Karlaftis, who's from Greece and just recently started playing football, was one of the highest-ranked defensive ends in a draft that saw several edge rushers taken off the board in the top 10 picks. Speaking with local media shortly after being selected, he explained how he feels he fits into the team's defensive scheme, and how his game can help.

"It's relentless," he said. "I get after the quarterback, I stop the run -- I feel like I'm a three-down player. I'm an all-around player that can do anything and everything that's asked of me. So I feel like I bring that to the table. I feel like I'm very, very consistent, and I feel like my best football is still ahead of me. Those are kind of the attributes of my game that the Chiefs were most excited about. I've only been playing football for about six, seven years now, so I'm really excited to develop -- to be in a great system, to have great teammates, and be in a great organization. I couldn't have asked to be in better situation."

You can watch Karlaftis' entire interview right here.

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Grades

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway. As the draft goes on, teams will be graded on how they have done. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft Grades. Note: This post will be updated through draft weekend. AFC East. Buffalo Bills: C+. Draft Picks: CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
NFL
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy