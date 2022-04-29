How 'relentless' George Karlaftis fits into the Chiefs' defensive front

Getting deeper on the defensive line was one of the Chiefs' top priorities heading into this weekend's draft, and across the board, draft analysts were impressed with the team's decision to take Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th overall pick. Karlaftis, who's from Greece and just recently started playing football, was one of the highest-ranked defensive ends in a draft that saw several edge rushers taken off the board in the top 10 picks. Speaking with local media shortly after being selected, he explained how he feels he fits into the team's defensive scheme, and how his game can help.

"It's relentless," he said. "I get after the quarterback, I stop the run -- I feel like I'm a three-down player. I'm an all-around player that can do anything and everything that's asked of me. So I feel like I bring that to the table. I feel like I'm very, very consistent, and I feel like my best football is still ahead of me. Those are kind of the attributes of my game that the Chiefs were most excited about. I've only been playing football for about six, seven years now, so I'm really excited to develop -- to be in a great system, to have great teammates, and be in a great organization. I couldn't have asked to be in better situation."

You can watch Karlaftis' entire interview right here.