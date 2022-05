I told my little one that National Take Your Kids To Work Day was coming up and her response was, what is that? I explained how it is a day for littles to go to work with mom or dad and see what it is they do for a living? She immediately said, 'no thank you that would be boring.' Excuse you? Do you know who your mother is? Do you know what I do? lol Yes, I was offended by my 8-year-old!

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO