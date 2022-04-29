ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sTFe_0fO3HM0N00

The New York Yankees (13-6) and Kansas City Royals (7-10) meet Friday for an 8:10 p.m. ET first pitch to open a 3-game series at Kauffman Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: first meeting. New York took 4 of 6 games last season.

The Yankees are coming off a 6-0 homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. New York owns an AL-best 2.92 ERA, and that’s a balanced figure with starters and relievers clicking in the season’s first month. The Yanks’ .735 OPS at the plate ranks second in the AL.

The Royals return home from a 6-game road trip, the back half of which resulted in a 2-1 series win over the Chicago White Sox. Kanas City’s offense (.594 OPS) ranks last in the AL.

Yankees at Royals projected starters

LHP Nestor Cortes vs. LHP Kris Bubic

Cortes (0-0, 1.15 ERA) is making his 4th start of the season. He has a 0.64 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 14.4 K/9 through 15 2/3 IP.

  • Notched a 2.90 ERA in 93 IP last season.
  • Has fanned 20 batters over his last 11 1/3 IP.

Bubic (0-1, 14.14 ERA) makes his 4th start. He has a 3.00 WHIP, 11.6 BB/9 and 6.4 K/9 through 7 IP.

  • Has coughed up 5 runs in 2 different short starts so far, including allowing 5R in 2 IP against the Seattle Mariners Saturday.
  • Clocked a 4.43 ERA in 130 IP last season.
  • Logged a 3.84 ERA across 14 appearances at home in 2021.

Yankees at Royals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:38 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Royals +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -1.5 (-120) | Royals +1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Yankees at Royals picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Royals 4

Key power bats OF Aaron Judge, 1B Anthony Rizzo and OF Joey Gallo all clubbed multiple home runs in the Baltimore series. The Yanks are also a bit more athletic this season and able to manufacture runs in other ways.

The Yankees (-210) line is fair but with a lean on the Over, attempting the multi-run win is worth the risk. PASS.

New York has won 5 games by 2 runs or more in its 6-game win streak. With Bubic struggling and the Yanks getting deep production from their bullpen, TAKE NEW YORK -1.5 (-120).

Both bullpens are quite good (Kansas City’s could make them a sneaky Under play in the near future), but recent usage suggests some rest and reset is due, and that favors the bats — which are plenty good for the Yanks and bit undervalued for the Royals (.246 batting average in balls in play).

With a forecasted batter’s wind helping fly balls in this one, BACK THE OVER 8.5 (-112).

IN THIS ARTICLE
