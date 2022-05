Donald Trump’s Truth Social app has overtaken Twitter to top the iPhone app charts in the US, according to the latest data.Figures from SensorTower revealed that Truth Social is currently the most downloaded app on iOS devices, while Twitter sits in second.Elon Musk, who succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter on Monday, noted on Tuesday that Mr Trump’s social media platform is “currently beating” both TikTok and Twitter on Apple’s App Store.The former US President announced plans to launch a rival to Twitter after he was thrown off the platform in January 2021 in the wake of the...

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO