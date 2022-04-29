ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

YMCA hosting ‘Healthy Kids Day’ tomorrow at City Stadium

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GImj_0fO3GGFI00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The YMCA of Greater Richmond is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, April 30.

The free community event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at City Stadium, and features sports and wellness demonstrations including ballet, cheerleading, golf, soccer, volleyball, yoga and Zumba.

Limited registration now open for 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, flash sale only $30

The event also includes community resources and activity booths, food trucks, a kids’ zone with at rock wall and inflatable obstacle courses. There will also be a one-mile family color fun run and the first 300 kids through the gate will receive a YMCA ‘swag bag.’

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children,” said Abigail Farris Rogers, President and
CEO, YMCA of Greater Richmond. “Healthy Kids Day is a free community-wide event to remind
us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically, mentally and spiritually throughout
the summer months, and the Y is here to support families and help kids develop healthy habits
that can have a lifetime effect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npbFF_0fO3GGFI00
YMCA’s color fun run
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Volleyball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Yoga
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy