This spring has been terrible. It's 30 degrees while I'm writing this. That's not ok! I'm over it and so are a lot of other people. I've heard from many that they're hopping on a plane and are going somewhere warm soon, including my parents. So it made me wonder, where are Minnesotans going right now? There have got to be a lot of people desperately searching for somewhere to go that's not Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO