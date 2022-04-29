Juliet O’ Keefe – Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association 04-29-22

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays are more than halfway over after Friday's finish. North Scott's Sam Skarich finished in third place in the high jump, with a personal record of 6 feet, 9 inches, breaking his previous high of 6 feet, 8 inches. "It's pretty special to...
DES MOINES — Considering where Will Davidson was a year ago — even two weeks ago, for that matter — the Mount Pleasant High School junior exceeded all expectations Thursday at the Drake Relays.
Davidson, who competed in the high jump last year for the Panthers and who sustained a groin injury two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prairie junior golfer Addie Berg is having a record-breaking season. Berg tied a 24 year old women’s course record at Airport national firing a 61 to win the CRandIC tournament.
(West Des Moines) Pleasant Valley topped the 13 team field at the Girl’s West Des Moines Girls Golf Tournament on Friday at Willow Creek. Amber Henson of Marshalltown shot an impressive seven under par 66 to lead all individuals. Atlantic shot a 428 and finished 12th. Atlantic scores:. Lexi...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kiwanis Miracle League was back in action for the start of their spring season at Prospect Meadows. The baseball league gives young people with disabilities a chance to play ball. Organizers say over 80 players are signed up, they had to add two new...
HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
