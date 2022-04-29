Kansas State Fair brings back auto racing

Championship dirt track car racing returns to the Kansas State Fair's historic half-mile oval on Sunday, Sept. 18, after nearly two decades, with the Demolition Derby hitting the track earlier in the week.

The high-flying modifieds, the gladiators of the late model division, and the popular stock cars will all be returning to compete for the title of Kansas State Fair Champion.

The Demolition Derby, which is always a hit, is also returning this year. Fans may witness the ruckus on Monday, Sept. 12, when Dillons Dollar Day provides $1 gate admission all day.

Tickets can be purchased online at kansasstatefair.com or over the phone at (620) 669-3618.