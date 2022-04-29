Great Peninsula Conservancy to celebrate opening of new Misery Point Preserve to the public

SEABECK — Great Peninsula Conservancy will celebrate the opening of the new Misery Point Preserve to the public on Saturday. The preserve is important to local wildlife and can now be visited on foot and by kayak.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting and tour as well as music from Olympia violinist Cedar Wolf and a reading from poet Ching-In Chen. The event is from noon to 2 p.m.

The preserve is located at the tip of Seabeck's Misery Point peninsula. Nathan Daniel, executive director of GPC, said the preserve is valuable because of some very healthy eelgrass beds. The reason those are there, he said, is because there’s a steep feeder bluff providing nutrients to the beach in the area, which helps the eelgrass thrive. The bluff is about 85 feet tall and drops straight into the Hood Canal where the beds are.

“The eelgrass provides a habitat for salmon, but more importantly, the forage fish the salmon eat live in the eelgrass beds,” Daniel said.

He said it’s important for the small creatures the salmon feed on to have habitats like the one preserved at Misery Point.

Sand from the bluff falls down, which creates a saltwater lagoon that also provides a habitat for young salmon.

The preserve is relatively small — just 20 acres — but the ecological importance is huge, Daniel said. People can access it by a trail from Misery Point Road or from the water by kayak. It’s daytime use only, so camping isn’t allowed, but it’s a nice place to stop and have a picnic and see some wildlife, Daniel said.

Those attending Saturday's ribbon-cutting can park at the end of Misery Point Road NW, with overflow parking at the Seabeck Boat Launch, which is accessible with a Discover Pass. Non-motorized boats like kayaks can land right on the beach.

The Misery Point Preserve was purchased in 2020 for $1.9 million. Since the pandemic, there hasn’t been an opportunity to celebrate the purchase until now, Daniel said. It also provided time to prepare the preserve for guests by putting in things like a path and benches.

The project was funded through grants, including a $1 million grant from National Coastal Wetlands, a $600,000 state grant and $300,000 from the Navy’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program.

Members, though, are the ones who truly make this all possible, Daniel said. They support the organization's staff, which apply for grants that make land acquisitions happen. GPC is a private independent, nonprofit organization.

If the land wasn't purchased by GPC, it could have been turned into four houses. The land also holds a forest with some trees that are several hundred years old, Daniel said.

“We hope people enjoy it and can go out. It’s a beautiful site and beautiful view of the Olympic mountains on a sunny day,” Daniel said.

