ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melanie DaSilva
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDsts_0fO3E0HL00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio issued another freeze warning on Thursday

Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) A Freeze Warning has been issued for our entire area tomorrow morning from 1am until 9am. This means that temperatures are going to be at or below freezing and could harm any plants left outside. Bring in any potted plants or protect any that cannot be brought indoors. The low temperature for […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Hasbro#Race Car#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
PC Gamer

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff. So we here...
VIDEO GAMES
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for murder in drive-by shooting

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty in a second fatal drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the AP. Thirty-one-year-old Justin Howard Groff of Hurricane entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in Cabell County Court in the death of Toni Lynn Cremeans. Authorities have said Cremeans was […]
HURRICANE, WV
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County man gets 46 months for drug charge

 Lonnie James Tanner, Jr., of Cameron, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 46 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Tanner, 53, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Tanner admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2021 in Marshall County. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man admits to firing shots at Sheriff’s Office

An Ohio man turned himself in after he admitted to a police department in Ohio that he fired shots at a nearby sheriff’s office. Around 9:30 PM on Tuesday Crawford County Deputies were investigating a shots fired incident at their Office. While investigating the incident, at 9:43 pm the Bucyrus Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested for rape on a subway train

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Quintez Adams was taken into custody and had been taken to a hospital for evaluation. Court records did not contain information on an attorney who could speak […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman arrested for firing a pistol at boyfriend

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Monroe Township on April 24 around 6 p.m. on the reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned from the male resident that his girlfriend, Stephanie R. Henslee, 43, of Urbana, had discharged several shots at him from a pistol […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy