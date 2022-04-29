ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck by Metra BNSF Line train near Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra BNSF Line train near Naperville Friday morning.

Metra said inbound and outbound trains are not stopping at Naperville.

Extensive delays are expected.

