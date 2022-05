The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. During a recent round a playing partner’s ball finished on the green, but against the cuff. He said the new rules allow players to take relief without penalty by moving the ball off the green and placing it onto the cut, next to where his ball had been resting against the cuff. I have been unable to find anything supporting this in the Rules. Am I missing something?

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO