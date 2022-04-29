Gifting the Mirror Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Flex, Literally

The biggest mistake I made before my two-hour flying trapeze class at Trapeze School New York (TSNY) three weeks ago was taking a HIIT class that same morning. I have (shockingly) never taken a trapeze class before, and underestimated the physical toll hanging from a bar and flipping in the air could take on the body. After the acrobatic class, our instructor led us through some stretches, warned us we’d be feeling it tomorrow and encouraged us to stretch again before bed. “You’re going to be sore in places you didn’t know could be sore.” He was correct. For about a week after, I was a bit bruised and my body was hurtin.’ Though, I felt like I got a good workout, exercised my brain and most importantly, had an immeasurable amount of fun.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO