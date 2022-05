A UK-wide study has found a prolonged immune response from third doses of Covid-19 vaccines.The Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton (UHS), compared immune responses to seven vaccines used as a booster 28 days after participants had received two initial doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.The latest findings, published online in the Journal of Infection, show “strong immune responses” are still seen 84 days after third jabs, with five of the Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the UK (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and Novavax vaccines).Of these vaccines, only three – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO