ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Two chances to see Luke Combs in Omaha

By 6 News staff reports
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fans of country superstar Luke Combs will have two chances to see him in concert in Omaha this fall. On...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
Paso Robles Daily News

Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

– Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Owen’s recently released his newest single “Up There Down Here,” the latest in a line of new songs by...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kane Brown Goes Back to His Roots

Today, country singer Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in popular music. He’s earned multiple platinum record certifications, millions of fans, and more accolades than could fit in a 10-gallon cowboy hat. One might presume, therefore, that Brown is on top of the world and in need of nothing else, nor anyone’s help. But that’s as far from the truth as could be. Instead, Brown keeps a level head. He likes hanging out with friends at lake houses and admiring classic cars. Every morning at home when he comes downstairs to see his family, he makes sure to tell his wife that she’s “Superwoman.” Humility, sincerity, appreciation—these are the traits of an artist who will assuredly have a lasting, even multi-decade career. They are also the ingredients that comprise Brown’s career to date. For the standout songwriter and performer, life initially began tumultuous and precarious—as a kid, his family spent time homeless. Now, though, Brown, who is currently at work on his third solo LP, is as sought-after as it gets.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Wowt#The Chi Health Center#The Bootleggers
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Dinker's has been offering hand-pressed burgers since 1965. The Haystack Burger, which was named one of the greatest in the Midwest by Midwest Living, is the one that helped them build a name for themselves. The Haystack is a sandwich with American honey smoked ham and a free-range fried egg served on bread.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 29

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, April 29. 6. Suspect drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake. Police say a hit-and-run driver drove through a golf course before jumping into Carter Lake. 5. Semi hits vehicle and motel near Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Channel Nebraska

Weekend Exotic Animal Auction in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction was held in the Norfolk area on Sunday. People around the community came out to see all of the different types of animals on display. Some animals in the auction were cows, llamas, reindeer, goats, and more. Different types of food vendors also...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy