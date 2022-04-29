ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teacher arrested for allegedly choking student, 12, at Bronx school

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsmt3_0fO3AuKG00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly choking a 12-year-old student at a Bronx school this week, police said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, put his arm around the student’s neck for about five seconds at I.S. 217 in the Foxhurst section, according to police.

The alleged incident happened in the cafeteria of the school around 12 p.m. Thursday, the Daily News reported.

Hingle was arrested later on Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

The boy reportedly didn't require medical attention but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

I.S. 217, also known as the School of Performing Arts, serves kids in grades six through eight.

Comments / 13

FoxyBride
2d ago

What was the student doing? Was there a fight he was trying to stop? Not convinced until we hear from all sides.

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Violent Crime#Foxhurst#The Daily News#I S 217
PIX11

Recognize them? Police seek 4 in Queens shooting that injured 3 teens

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a new photo of four suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that injured an innocent 14-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week. The newly released image shows one suspect holding up a handgun and pointing it. PIX11 News also obtained video that captured the sound […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
People

3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California home. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy