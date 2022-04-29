Teacher arrested for allegedly choking student, 12, at Bronx school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A New York City public school teacher was arrested for allegedly choking a 12-year-old student at a Bronx school this week, police said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, put his arm around the student’s neck for about five seconds at I.S. 217 in the Foxhurst section, according to police.

The alleged incident happened in the cafeteria of the school around 12 p.m. Thursday, the Daily News reported.

Hingle was arrested later on Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.

The boy reportedly didn't require medical attention but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

I.S. 217, also known as the School of Performing Arts, serves kids in grades six through eight.