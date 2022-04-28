ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Girls Golf – Staples 183, Ludlowe 240

By FCIAC
fciac.net
 3 days ago

Ludlowe: Morgan McGowan 52, Jane Freiler 58,...

www.fciac.net

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Crew: Stonington wins four races in regatta with Sacred Heart, Guilford

STONINGTON — Stonington High's top varsity girls and boys boats earned wins against Sacred Heart and Guilford on Saturday. Stonington's first varsity eight girls crew boat won with a time of 5:19.1 on the 1,500-meter Mystic River course. Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley...
STONINGTON, CT
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Softball Defeats Foxcroft Academy 13-3

The MDI Trojans defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 13-3 on Saturday afternoon, April 30th in Bar Harbor. The game was stopped in the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule. Bailey Goodell was in the circle for the Trojans and spun a 2 hitter. She struck out 8 and walked 5.
BAR HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Golf#Sports#Longshore Gc#Morgan Mcgowan 52#Keeva Boyle 45
Journal Inquirer

Enfield rallies past E.O. Smith in softball

Meredith Higgins came through for the Enfield High softball team for the second straight game like a senior should. The shortstop’s two-run double plated the tying and lead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as the host Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat E.O. Smith 6-5 in a CCC East game.
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy