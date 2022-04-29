Here’s the Cleveland sunrise video you needed to see today

Watch The Land and the rising sun right here.

This breathtaking time-lapse video of the sun rising over Cleveland taken by News 5 photographer Dave Hatala this morning is just what we need to kick off a warmer spring weekend that will feature sun today and most of tomorrow, with the chance for a few showers late Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer but comes with the possibility of some storms.

See the full Power of 5 forecast here.

