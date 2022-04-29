Multiple shootings within 6 hours leave 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened across the Memphis area overnight.

Police responded to a shooting in East Memphis Thursday night at Getwell and Elliston around 9:30 p.m.

A woman was wounded and taken to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time

The second incident happened around midnight at Frayser and Range Line where a man was located suffering from gun shots. The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the suspect in this incident is a woman in a silver SUV. Police released surveillance video of the suspect Friday afternoon. No arrests have been made at this time.





Just after 3 a.m., police responded to a shooting that left a man injured at the Motel 6 on Pauline near Union. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say these incident are ongoing investigations. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.