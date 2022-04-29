Father pleads guilty in 2-year-old son’s accidental shooting death

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 28-year-old father has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself in December 2020.

Jorddan Thornton, of Middletown Township, Bucks County, was sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in prison, followed by three years of probation. He is also required to eventually complete 30 hours of community service and undergo a gun safety or parenting program.

On Dec. 2, 2020, investigators say the 2-year-old picked up his father’s handgun while they were in their apartment. When police first arrived at the scene, they found Thornton holding the boy, who had a bloody head wound.

Thornton told police he was watching TV with his son but fell asleep. He said he believed his son was jumping on the bed and hit his head on the headboard.

Investigators found a loaded handgun near the bed and the bottom dresser drawer open, along with seven other guns. Only one was secured in a gun safe.