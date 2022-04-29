ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s largest waterfront restaurant debuts at Penn’s Landing

By Hadas Kuznits
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The city’s largest waterfront restaurant with spectacular views officially opens on Tuesday along the Delaware River.

Liberty Point , located at 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., has a soft opening this weekend.

Avram Hornik, owner of FCM Hospitality, said they actually leased that space from the Independence Seaport Museum.

“And we built an outdoor restaurant here. It’s 1,400 seats on three different levels,” he said. “All you see are boats, water and sky.”

Seventy-five seats are indoors year-round.

“The Seaport Museum is located in this building that they built for the bicentennial celebration in 1976. When they built it, they had these huge outdoor decks, which haven’t really been used in the past 40 years,” Hornik added.

Sticking with the nautical theme, some of the tables are made out of old boat scraps.

As for the food, it’s Philly staples and seafood.

“You’ll find shrimp and oysters and baked clams. One of my favorite things is a fried seafood basket.”

Hornik has several seasonal spots located along the Delaware River. He predicts in about five years, this will be a completely transformed part of the city.

“Right next door, they’re building a park that’s capping I-95, and in addition, [the Durst Organization] has got the contract with the city to essentially turn all the surface parking lots into apartment buildings and retail stores and restaurants.”

For more on <a href="https://www.libertypointphilly.com/">Liberty Point</a>, listen to the <a href="https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/topic/whats-cooking">KYW Newsradio</a> original podcast <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-cooking/id449927806?mt=2">What’s Cooking</a> on the <a href="https://www.audacy.com/media/podcast/whats-cooking">Audacy app</a> or in the audio player below:

