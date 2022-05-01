ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?

By George Malone
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 15 hours ago

Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job .

Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from 2021, the average net worth of the hosts is a jaw-dropping $25,386,364, while the median net worth is a still impressive $10,500,000. Admittedly, the average is offset by the net worth of the No. 1 host on the list, but it's still quite impressive.

See: 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
Learn: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job

To find the richest cable news hosts, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from 2021 via AdWeek, then found the hosts' net worths from CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Of the top 25, 14 hosts are from Fox News, while seven are from MSNBC and one is from CNN.

Salary details couldn't be found for five hosts: Emily Compagno ("Outnumbered" on Fox News), Hallie Jackson ("MSNBC Live" on MSNBC), Stephanie Ruhle ("The 11th Hour" on MSNBC), John Roberts ("America Reports" on Fox News) and Ayman Mohyeldin ("MSNBC Live" on MSNBC).

Where is your favorite host on the list? Read on to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6Enb_0fO3A0QB00

22. Kayleigh McEnany

Show title/network: "Outnumbered" / Fox News

Net worth: $500,000

The former press secretary under President Trump joined Fox News as a contributor in 2021 and later became a co-host of "Outnumbered."

POLL: What Do You Think of Elon Musk Buying Twitter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHm3D_0fO3A0QB00

21. Nicolle Wallace

Show title/network: "Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace" / MSNBC

Net worth: $3 million

Wallace had a long career in politics, going back to serving as White House Communications Director under George W. Bush. She also has written three political novels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZzfK_0fO3A0QB00

18. Katy Tur

Show title/network: "MSNBC Live" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

The long-time NBC reporter also is an accomplished author. Her book, "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History," spent several weeks on the New York Times' Best Seller List.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnkOU_0fO3A0QB00

18. Joy Reid

Show title/network: "The ReidOut with Joy Reid" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

Reid's show replaced "Hardball," a long-time MSNBC cable show that ended when Chris Matthews retired. She has written books about the Clinton and Trump presidencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092gyY_0fO3A0QB00

18. Ari Melber

Show title/network: "Beat with Ari Melber" / MSNBC

Net worth: $4 million

Melber has a law degree from Cornell University and has worked in law firms and in political offices for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and with the John Kerry presidential campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w4bh_0fO3A0QB00

16. Chris Hayes

Show title/network: "All In with Chris Hayes" / MSNBC

Net worth: $5 million

Hayes started guest-hosting on the "Rachel Maddow Show" in 2010 and took on more and more responsibility at MSNBC. He also is an editor-at-large for "The Nation" and an author, and he has served as an adjust professor of English at St. Augustine College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJU4B_0fO3A0QB00

16. Jesse Watters

Show title/network: "The Five" and "Jesse Watters Primetime" / Fox News

Net worth: $5 million

Watters got his break in TV serving as a correspondent for "The O'Reilly Factor" on Fox News. His first book, "How I Saved the World," made its debut at No. 1 on The New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iCUQ_0fO3A0QB00

13. Sandra Smith

Show title/network: "America Reports" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Smith started as a reporter for Fox Business in 2007 after working at Bloomberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdLiK_0fO3A0QB00

13. Harris Faulkner

Show title/network: "Outnumbered" and "The Faulkner Focus" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Faulkner, who started at Fox News in 2005, also is the author of two books. She made an undisclosed amount of money when she sued toymaker Hasbro, claiming a plastic hamster in its toy line was an unauthorized use of her name and likeness. Faulkner settled the suit with Hasbro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETHXr_0fO3A0QB00

13. Dana Perino

Show title/network: "The Five" and "America's Newsroom" / Fox News

Net worth: $6 million

Perino served as White House press secretary from 2007 to 2009 under George W. Bush, and she has taught at George Washington University and served as the editorial director at Crown Books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDFSr_0fO3A0QB00

12. Martha MacCallum

Show title/network: "The Story" / Fox News

Net worth: $8 million

MacCallum has served as a reporter and commentator since 1991, working at The Wall Street Journal, NBC and local stations before joining Fox News in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixioe_0fO3A0QB00

11. Greg Gutfield

Show title/network: "The Five" and "Gutfield!" / Fox News

Net worth: $13 million

Gutfield served as a writer and editor at several publications, including Men's Health, Maxim and The Huffington Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJ2MC_0fO3A0QB00

9. Bill Hemmer

Show title/network: "America's Newsroom" / Fox News

Net worth: $14 million

Hemmer has had a long broadcasting career, working at CNN for 10 years before joining Fox News in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7HB9_0fO3A0QB00

9. Jeanine Pirro

Show title/network: "The Five" / Fox News

Net worth: $14 million

A former New York State judge, district attorney and prosecutor, Pirro has written six books and has hosted a show on Fox News since 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U58hr_0fO3A0QB00

8. Lawrence O'Donnell

Show title/network: "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" / MSNBC

Net worth: $16 million

O'Donnell has hosted a show on MSNBC since 2010. He also was an executive story editor and executive producer for "The West Wing" on NBC, and he had acting roles on HBO's "Big Love" and "Monk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3aGZ_0fO3A0QB00

7. Bret Baier

Show title/network: "Special Report with Bret Baier" / Fox News

Net worth: $20 million

Baier has worked at Fox News since 1998. He served as Atlanta bureau chief and Pentagon correspondent before anchoring "Special Report." According to CelebrityNetWorth, Baier's annual salary is $7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXyUg_0fO3A0QB00

6. Neil Cavuto

Show title/network: "Your World with Neil Cavuto" / Fox News

Net worth: $25 million

Cavuto, who joined Fox News in 1996, is a vice president of Fox Business News. His annual salary is $7 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyvpX_0fO3A0QB00

5. Tucker Carlson

Show title/network: "Tucker Carlson Tonight" / Fox News

Net worth: $30 million

Carlson has hosted his show since 2016. He worked at CNN and MSNBC before joining Fox News in 2009. He co-founded The Daily Caller before selling his stake in 2020, and he reportedly makes $8 million per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1aHh_0fO3A0QB00

4. Rachel Maddow

Show title/network: "The Rachel Maddow Show" / MSNBC

Net worth: $35 million

Maddow worked in radio before coming to MSNBC, where she became a host in 2008. She's also an author and film producer and reportedly makes $7 million per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiPw6_0fO3A0QB00

3. Laura Ingraham

Show title/network: "The Ingraham Angle" / Fox News

Net worth: $40 million

Ingraham has had a varied career, working as a speech writer in the Reagan administration, as a judicial clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and as an attorney at a New York law firm. She hosted a radio show and has hosted her Fox show since 2017. Ingraham reportedly makes $15 million per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihNr0_0fO3A0QB00

2. Anderson Cooper

Show title/network: "Anderson Cooper 360" / CNN

Net worth: $50 million

An heir to the Vanderbilt fortune, Cooper has worked at CNN in a variety of roles since 2001. He also has been a correspondent for "60 Minutes" and has written books and produced documentaries. Cooper reportedly makes $12 million per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeysQ_0fO3A0QB00

1. Sean Hannity

Show title/network: "Hannity" / Fox News

Net worth: $250 million

Hannity, who hosts his Fox News TV show as well as a nationally syndicated radio talk show, reportedly makes an eye-popping $40 million per year, including $25 million from Fox.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at AdWeek's 2021 viewership data to find the 25 most-watched cable news shows. With these programs isolated, GOBankingRates then found the hosts of these shows and the hosts' net worths. All net worth data was sourced from CelebrityNetWorth.com and is up to date as of March 30, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Chris Matthews
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Harris Faulkner
Person
Dana Perino
Person
Hallie Jackson
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Lawrence O'donnell
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Martha Maccallum
Person
John Roberts
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Adweek#Msnbc#Fox News Rrb
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
138K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy