Mansfield school district has 35 sets of twins, one set of triplets ready to graduate next month

In the Mansfield school district this year officials say there are nearly three dozen sets of twins and one set of triplets that will be graduating soon.

One campus alone, Lake Ridge, has 16 sets of twins in the class of '22.

With less than a month before graduation, most of the siblings will be all together for a media event Friday at Newsom Stadium to talk about their experiences.

On average, twins are the result in about 1 out of 250 pregnancies.

The Mansfield twins and triplets will join their classmates for commencement exercises at the Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend of May 26th to the 28th.

