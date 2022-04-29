ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Mansfield school district has 35 sets of twins, one set of triplets ready to graduate next month

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKnQU_0fO39zjd00

In the Mansfield school district this year officials say there are nearly three dozen sets of twins and one set of triplets that will be graduating soon.

One campus alone, Lake Ridge, has 16 sets of twins in the class of '22.

With less than a month before graduation, most of the siblings will be all together for a media event Friday at Newsom Stadium to talk about their experiences.

On average, twins are the result in about 1 out of 250 pregnancies.

The Mansfield twins and triplets will join their classmates for commencement exercises at the Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts over the weekend of May 26th to the 28th.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Considers Changing the Hours School Starts

School districts across North Texas are looking at what time school starts as they look at how to strike a balance between the post-pandemic lack of bus drivers with which hours of the day promote the best learning. Stacy Malphurs has two kids, one in elementary school and one in...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy