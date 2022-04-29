ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police make a second arrest in an Oak Cliff murder

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

Dallas police have arrested a second man who is charged in the murder of man in Oak Cliff nearly three weeks ago.

Dallas Police say Gabriel Granado was arrested Thursday, accused in the shooting death of David Garcia outside a convenience store on Clarendon near Hampton.

The day after the killing, a man named Vincent Gomez was arrested on a murder charge.

Detectives have not been specific as to what part they think Gomez and Granado played in the killing.

