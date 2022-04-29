ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WATCH: Aggies OL Kenyon Green Finds Out He's Been Drafted by Texans

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

Green is first Aggie to be selected in first round since 2017

With a selection by the Houston Texans at No. 15 overall Thursday night, Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green became the first Aggie to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since linebacker Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Browns in 2017.

On an opening night of a draft expected to be full of surprises, Green maximized his ceiling by being taken in the top 15. It was always uncertain where in the draft the Humble, Texas native would be taken, but now he gets to play at NRG Stadium, just 30 minutes from his home town.

Kenyon Green

It's safe to say the moment was a special one for Green and his family. Surrounded by a handful of his loved ones, cameras captured Green soaking in the life-changing selection. Take a look:

Kenyon Green

Green becomes the first of a long list of A&M players who are expected to be taken in throughout the weekend, including Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, and Leon O'Neal.

He now joins fellow SEC player Derek Stingley Jr. as the second player selected by the Texans in the first round, following their trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles . The Texans, who were one of the draft's wild cards, surprised many by taking Stingley Jr. third overall.

Green was one of college football's most versatile and consistent offensive lineman this past season. He started all 12 games for the 8-4 Aggies, including shifts to four different spots on the line throughout the season. And after winning three SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, Green had the faith and support of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, who predicted his former player as a first-rounder.

“I think Kenyon Green right off the bat," Fisher said this past Friday on The Rich Eisen Show . "He’s been a tremendous starter, three-year player who I just think has all the intangibles physically but mentally and psychologically. … He’s an old-school player with how he practices, how he works. And I think he’ll go in the first round, I really do. I think he has a chance to play a long time. He deserves it, he has been an outstanding player for us off the bat.”

Green will now look to bring his position-less versatility to a team that desperately needs it. The Texans had the worst rushing offense in the league this past season. Houston was also last in yards per game (83.6), rushing yards (1,422), yards per attempt (3.4) and tied for last in rushing scores (eight).

