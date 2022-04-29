ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Business: Amazon stock falls

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKhYb_0fO39nO900

Amazon shares are down more than 8% in premarket trading after the company issued a revenue forecast that trailed analysts’ estimates. In the latest quarter, the company recorded a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in Rivian Automotive. Revenue at Amazon increased 7% during the first quarter, compared with 44% expansion in the year-ago period. It marks the slowest rate for any quarter since the dot-com bust in 2001.

Shippers are sounding the alarm over major declines in rail service, pushing regulators to intervene as long delays and labor constraints threaten to shutter some operations. Agriculture officials say when railroads raise rates and provide poor service, farmers struggle, and consumers end up paying higher prices at the grocery store.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Railroads#Amazon Shares#Rivian Automotive
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inc.com

After 15 Years, Southwest Airlines Just Announced a Long-Awaited Change

This is a story about Southwest Airlines, an 18th century French economist, and a simple way to build a better and more profitable business. It starts with an observation--one I won't be the first person to make. It's that there are really only two business models in the world:. The...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy