Four men convicted in New Orleans for murder for hire

The Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury has convicted Louis Age Jr., 73, his son Louis Age III, 27, Ronald Wilson, 47, and Stanton Guillory, 27, yesterday after a three-week-long jury trial in a murder for hire plot that resulted in the death of Milton Womack.

Womack was shot and killed on July 27, 2012. On August 17, 2017, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging the four men with a variety of crimes related to an alleged plot to murder Womack.

The federal prosecutor says the crimes were committed both to retaliate against and prevent Womack from testifying in a federal health care fraud trial and from cooperating with law enforcement about the health care fraud as well as other crimes, including the use of fire to commit mail fraud.

They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal agent according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

The four men all face a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing will be held on August 4.