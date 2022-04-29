ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2022 NFL draft order: How to watch Rounds 2-3, live stream, time, TV info

In a city famous for high-stakes wagering, NFL teams did their best to hit the jackpot with their picks -- and a flurry of trades -- during Thursday's first round of the NFL draft .

What other surprises could possibly be in store with Rounds 2 and 3 up next?

The Jacksonville Jaguars got the party started by taking Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first of 32 selections in the opening round. Along the way, there were also nine trades made in an eventful and action-packed first day.

Many talented players -- including Liberty QB Malik Willis -- are still on the board , and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the clock to kick off Friday's proceedings.

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates and analysis of all of the news from the event, including an up-to-the-minute tracker breaking down every pick in real time.

Here's everything you need to know about the draft:

What time does the 2022 NFL draft start Friday?

Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET. (Day 3 will begin Saturday, April 30, at noon ET.)

What TV channel is the 2022 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

How can I live stream the 2022 NFL draft?

The NFL draft will be streaming on WatchESPN and the NFL Mobile app. Streaming is  also available on fuboTV .

Where is the 2022 NFL draft taking place?

The 2020 NFL draft was set to take place in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 pandemic moved that year's event to a remote setting to maintain quarantine and isolation measures that were in place at the time. The NFL opted to keep the 2021 draft in Cleveland as originally planned and instead awarded the 2022 event back to Las Vegas to make up for the lost year in 2020.

The picks will be announced at the NFL Draft Theater near the Caesars Forum on the Las Vegas Strip.

What's the order for 2022 NFL draft Rounds 2-3?

Round 2

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

34. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)

48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

81. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. New England Patriots (from Kansas City Chiefs)

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

97. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

98. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints, compensatory selection)

99. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

100. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore Ravens, special compensatory selection)

101. New York Jets (from New Orleans Saints via Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans; special compensatory selection)

102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers, special compensatory selection)

103. Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)

104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

105. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 NFL draft order: How to watch Rounds 2-3, live stream, time, TV info

