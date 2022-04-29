ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Ahmad Gardner Made History Becoming The Highest NFL Draft Pick In UC History

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPfOU_0fO39gD400

Congrats to Ahmad Gardner he has made UC Bearcats history.

Ahamd is the highest NFL draft pick in UC History.

The New York Jets drafted Gardner fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

Late Bearcats Hall of Fame quarterback Greg Cook was drafted fifth overall in the 1969 draft.

Gardner did not allow a single touchdown reception in his three years at UC.( Fox19 )

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Post NFL Draft: 2 Kent State athletes sign deals

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — After a weekend full of teams adding players to their rosters, two Kent State Golden Flashes have signed deals post-2022 NFL Draft. QB Dustin Crum signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Keshunn Abram signed with the New York Jets, according to a release from Kent State. Crum, one of the most […]
KENT, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Tycen Anderson selected by Bengals in NFL Draft

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native Tycen Anderson is staying in Ohio after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft. The St. John's grad and safety at the University of Toledo was picked in the 5th round by the defending AFC Champions. Anderson was the 166th pick...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Bengals take cornerback, defensive tackle on second day of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals addressed team needs in the secondary and defensive line on Friday in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft . Cincinnati took Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick after trading up from their 63rd pick via a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The team then took Defensive Tackle Zach Carter out of Florida with the 95th overall pick.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Uc Bearcats#Uc History
WKRC

Hear from Bengals coach Taylor on 2022 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. RD 1 – 31: DB Daxton Hill (Michigan) RD 2 – 60: DB Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska) RD 3 – 95: DL Zach Carter (Florida) RD 4 – 136: OL Cordell Volson (North...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals land Tariqious Tisdale and Brendan Radley-Hiles as undrafted free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals focused heavily on their defense in the NFL Draft and that focus hasn’t stopped a few hours after the draft wrapped up. Per Aaron Wilson, Cincinnati has signed two more defensive players as undrafted free agents. First up is defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, from The University of Washington. More defensive back help for Lou Anarumo there, but he also got a defensive lineman to work with in Mississippi defensive end Tariqious Tisdale.
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy