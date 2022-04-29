Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Ahmad Gardner Made History Becoming The Highest NFL Draft Pick In UC History

Congrats to Ahmad Gardner he has made UC Bearcats history.

Ahamd is the highest NFL draft pick in UC History.

The New York Jets drafted Gardner fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

Late Bearcats Hall of Fame quarterback Greg Cook was drafted fifth overall in the 1969 draft.

Gardner did not allow a single touchdown reception in his three years at UC.( Fox19 )