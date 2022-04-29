ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Fantasia, Babyface to play Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHeHF_0fO39bnR00

Fantasia and Babyface will perform Aug. 12 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater , according to Birmingham-based Red Mountain Entertainment, which books and operates the venue.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 6, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. They will be priced at $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50.

Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor, third-season winner of “American Idol,” has played the Amp twice before, in 2014 and 2018. Riding her 2004 victory on the star-making machine, the 19-year-old Fantasia released the single “I Believe,” which she had sung as her closing “AI” performance. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album “Free Yourself” sold platinum, earned three Grammy nominations, and spawned follow-up hits in the No. 1 “Truth Is,” and the Top 40 title track.

More: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Diw31_0fO39bnR00

Her 2006 self-titled disc sold gold, on the back of No. 1 R&B/hip-hop hit “When I See You.” She took a short break from recording to play the central role of Celie in Broadway musical “The Color Purple,” winning a Theatre World Award for her performance. She later returned to Broadway in the 2013-14 musical revue “After Midnight.” Earlier this year it was announced Fantasia would return to play Celie for the upcoming film adaptation of the “Color Purple” musical.

She won her first Grammy, after several nominations, for the Top 10 hit “Bittersweet,” from her 2010 album “Back to Me.”

Playing herself in a film based on autobiography “Life Is Not a Fairy Tale,” she found another stardom track. “The Fantasia Barrino Story: Life is Not a Fairy Tale” became Lifetime Network’s second-most viewed show of all time. She’s also starred in a VH1 reality show “Fantasia for Real.”

Her other charting singles include “Lose to Win,” “Without Me” (featuring Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott), “No Time For It,” “Sleeping with the One I Love,” “When I Met You” and “Enough.”

She has collaborated with Aretha Franklin, Lyfe Jennings, Kem, Rahsaan Peterson, Faith Evan’s, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Babyface, Diane Warren, Charlie Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Anthony Hamilton, Michelle Williams, and Joe, among others, and contributed songs to soundtracks for “The Butler,” “Happy Feet” and “The Best Man Holiday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJDxa_0fO39bnR00

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, who performs under stage name Babyface — a nickname given to him by Bootsy Collins — is a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, having written and produced more than 26 No. 1 hits, winning 12 Grammy Awards.

Among his No. 1 hits are “Love Saw It” (with Karen White), “It’s No Crime,” “Tender Lover,” and “Love Makes Things Happen”(with Pebbles).

He has collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Barry White, Toni Braxton, El DeBarge, LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Eric Clapton, Whitney Houston, Fall Out Boy, Pink, Mariah Carey, Usher, Sheena Easton, En Vogue, Barbra Streisand and numerous others.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Fantasia, Babyface to play Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Anita Baker Teases Summer 2022 Tour

Click here to read the full article. Anita Baker’s sold-out Vegas residency begins this May for a limited run. Due to its overwhelming demand, it was already extended to 10 dates, and now it appears that the legendary singer may be headed out on tour this summer. The Rapture vocalist took to Twitter with a special update for her dedicated fanbase. She shared that the “industry is knocking at our door [with] a little bidding war.” Two of the biggest live event production companies, AEG and LiveNation, have both offered a 10-15 city tour run this summer. She credited her “tiny yet mighty”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
El Debarge
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Sheena Easton
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Lyfe Jennings
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Missy Elliott
deseret.com

‘American Idol’ just revealed its top 10 singers

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 10. On Monday night, the show revealed the competition’s top nine singers, who all performed songs selected by “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Here’s a breakdown of the singers still vying for victory...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amp
Whiskey Riff

Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila”

I love everything about this. Randall King and his girlfriend Brittany Warthan teamed up for an acoustic duet of Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” that I can’t get enough of. The song was originally written by Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, and released as the fourth single from Kenny’s 2010 album Hemingway’s Whiskey. His original also features a guest vocal from Grace Potter, who you might know as the lead singer of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. It was also nominated […] The post Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy