Round 1 of 2022 NFL draft is in the books: Which teams were winners and losers of Thursday's first round

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft from Las Vegas is complete, and Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday night with plenty of talented players still available .
The first round began and ended with Georgia Bulldogs defensive players getting selected, as the reigning college football national champions had a record five defensive players selected in Round 1 .
On the other side of the ball, only one quarterback was picked in Round 1 . It was a fun story, however, as Pitt QB Kenny Pickett remains in Pittsburgh as the likely successor to the retired Ben Roethlisberger.
A total of six wide receivers were selected, including two from Ohio State . Somewhat surprisingly, none of those receivers were selected by the Green Bay Packers , who have a need at the position after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Aaron Rodgers, however, seemed OK with that .
Remaining 2022 NFL draft schedule:
- Friday: Rounds 2-3 , starting at 7 p.m. ET
- Saturday: Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET
The draft is being broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
Looking ahead to Rounds 2-3
- Best available players: There's plenty of first-round-caliber talent still waiting at the start of Day 2, including some notable names at key positions .
Best and worst of Round 1
- Winners and losers: The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
- 10 most intriguing moves: The Steelers were the only team to use a first-round pick on a quarterback. Meanwhile, a mad dash for receivers shaped Day 1 .
- Jaguars' bold move puts heavy pressure on No. 1 pick: In selecting Travon Walker over Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Jaguars made a massive bet on the Georgia defensive end's potential.
- Relax, Packers fans: Aaron Rodgers is well aware of his team's history of finding productive receivers beyond the first round.
Round 1 storylines
- Packers pass on WR: Despite having a glaring need at wide receiver and two first-round picks, Green Bay went defense in Round 1 .
- Eagles land WR in blockbuster trade: The Titans dealt A.J. Brown to Philadelphia in a stunning draft day trade.
- 'Hollywood' involved in draft-day trade: A.J. Brown wasn't the only wide receiver on the move Thursday night, as the Ravens dealt Marquise Brown to the Cardinals .
- Steelers take possible successor to Ben Roethlisberger: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett won't have to relocate, as he'll play pro football in the same town where he starred collegiately.
- Rams had a chuckle over Patriots' top pick: Sean McVay was among those who were surprised that the Patriots selected a lineman from Chattanooga in the first round.
- Former Cowboys player throws shade at Jerry Jones: The Cowboys owner poked fun of the selection of Taco Charlton in the first round in 2017 earlier this week. After the Cowboys took an offensive lineman in the first round Thursday night, Charlton had a funny response .
- Big day for Georgia defenders: The reigning national college football champions had a record five defensive players selected in the first round .
