Round 1 of 2022 NFL draft is in the books: Which teams were winners and losers of Thursday's first round

 2 days ago
Georgia defensive end Travon Walker was the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Gary Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft from Las Vegas is complete, and Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday night with plenty of talented players still available .

The first round began and ended with Georgia Bulldogs defensive players getting selected, as the reigning college football national champions had a record five defensive players selected in Round 1 .

On the other side of the ball, only one quarterback was picked in Round 1 . It was a fun story, however, as Pitt QB Kenny Pickett remains in Pittsburgh as the likely successor to the retired Ben Roethlisberger.

A total of six wide receivers were selected, including two from Ohio State . Somewhat surprisingly, none of those receivers were selected by the Green Bay Packers , who have a need at the position after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Aaron Rodgers, however, seemed OK with that .

Remaining 2022 NFL draft schedule:

  • Friday: Rounds 2-3 , starting at 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday: Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET

The draft is being broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Looking ahead to Rounds 2-3

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is among the big-name players still available. Greg Fiume, Getty Images

Best and worst of Round 1

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts after being selected fifth overall by the New York Giants. Gary Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Round 1 storylines

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Round 1 of 2022 NFL draft is in the books: Which teams were winners and losers of Thursday's first round

