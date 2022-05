AC Milan host Fiorentina at San Siro for one of the most important matches left this season. Stefano Pioli's side will face the Viola after Inter Milan's loss against Bologna during the week let the Rossoneri open up a two point lead over their rivals with four games to go. Fiorentina are struggling and in the last ten days lost three consecutive matches against Juventus, in the Coppa Italia semifinal, and against Salernitana and Udinese in the league. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A matches, including seven wins. They went six matches before conceding to Lazio in their last league match.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO