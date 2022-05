TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County voters will decide the fate of its three high schools on Tuesday during the Indiana primary election. After years of community meetings and forums, Tuesday’s election will wrap up the high school saga. Voters will decide whether to invest $261 million in property taxes over 22 years in […]

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO