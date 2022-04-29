Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Click here to read the full article. Ford’s EV era has finally begun. The Detroit giant announced that production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck has started at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday. The news represents an important milestone for the company as it transitions from gas-powered vehicles to those powered purely by electricity. Ford already proved it could build a successful EV with the Mustang Mach-E SUV, but it wasn’t until last year’s debut of the F-150 Lightning that the company showed it could apply EV technology to one of its most beloved models—and its best-selling...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO