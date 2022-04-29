Must See! Old Timey Video of What Missoula Looked Like in the 1930s

I will never forget the first time I ran into Ric Parnell. We were standing outside the Wilma waiting to get inside for a rock concert. In front of me stood someone who clearly meant a lot to many Missoulians. Every other person who walked past gave him a high five or a fist bump. I knew the person looked familiar, but I could not put my finger on it. Soon it dawned on me. It was "Mick Shrimpton" from Spinal Tap. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, "Hey Mick!" He turned around with a smile, a fist bump, and a British accent "It's Ric, nice to meet ya.. you wanker." It made my day. "Mick Shrimpton called me a wanker!"

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO