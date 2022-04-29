One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in western Steuben County.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. on state Route 36 near the intersection with Bush Hill Road in the Town of Canisteo, according to New York State Police at Bath.

State police identified the victim as Gayle M. Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo. The other driver wasn't injured and there were no passengers in either vehicle, troopers said.

Police say Vanskiver's vehicle collided with a town of Troupsburg dump truck that was traveling southbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details become available.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: State police ID victim in fatal 2-vehicle collision on state Route 36 in Canisteo