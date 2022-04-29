ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray react very differently to trade of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
Lamar Jackson is not pleased with his team's draft night choices .

When the Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick Thursday, Jackson retweeted a post on Twitter that read in part "We traded away Hollywood," accompanied by several broken heart emojis.

Minutes later, the quarterback wrote "wtf".

Cardinals quarterback and former teammate of Brown, Kyler Murray, however, was elated with the trade, writing "Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy!"

Brown also shared his thoughts on the move: "Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top."

The trade reunites Brown and Murray who were teammates in Oklahoma when Murray won the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

The Ravens selected Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the pick they received from the Cardinals.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray react very differently to trade of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

