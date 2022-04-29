ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

“The Thatcher of Tunisia”: Interview with Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Ouided Bouchamaoui

By Becca Buehler
Harvard Health
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuided Bouchamaoui is CEO of Hédi Bouchamaoui Group (HBG Holding). She served as President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts (UTICA) from 2011 to 2018. After the Jasmine Revolution in 2011, Bouchamaoui co-founded the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet amidst Tunisia’s civil and political unrest in 2013. Alongside leaders...

hir.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Political Unrest#Nobel Peace Prize#H Di Bouchamaoui Group#Hbg Holding#Utica#Bouchamaoui Co#Arab
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Tunisia
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Verge

Second country to adopt Bitcoin as national currency is the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has become the second-ever country to adopt Bitcoin as a national currency, following El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency last year. CAR’s government says a bill to adopt Bitcoin was passed unanimously by the country’s parliament, reports Reuters and BBC News. (Though former CAR...
WORLD
Axios

Inside the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed official talks in Baghdad last week, despite the ongoing political deadlock in Iraq and Riyadh's crackdown on Shiite opposition. Why it matters: The talks were put on hold last November pending the formation of a new government in Baghdad. Iran last month also postponed a meeting after Saudi Arabia executed dozens of Shiite dissidents.
MIDDLE EAST
The New Humanitarian

Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Almost 400 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s eastern coastal city of Durban. With roads and bridges washed away, rescuers have battled to deliver supplies, and some residents have gone without power or water since 11 April. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal province recorded almost their average annual rainfall in just 48 hours – a deluge that took the weather forecasters by surprise. Informal settlements have been particularly badly hit. But neither has the flooding spared shopping malls and businesses that had only recently recovered from politically inspired looting. Toppled containers also forced the closure of the country’s largest port for 36 hours – a key trade route for landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. President Cyril Ramaphosa was visibly shocked when he toured the area on 13 April. He blamed climate change for the devastation; yet more dangerous storms are forecast for this weekend. Durban has a progressive climate action plan, but years of underspending on basics like the maintenance of city infrastructure and stormwater systems have undermined those ambitions.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy