India’s Heat Wave Is a Grim Warning for Deadly ‘Wet Bulb’ Temperatures

By Ruby Lott-Lavigna
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Temperatures up to 45 degrees celsius are engulfing northern India right now. An abnormally early heat wave has brought India the highest temperatures it’s seen in 122 years this month—and climatologists are concerned. For starters, heat waves are the deadliest form of natural disaster, they typically place socially vulnerable populations at...

Comments / 13

slew foot
2d ago

what we need is the coming of the ice age predicted by these same people and organizations in the 70s it didn't happen then maybe they can make it happen now

Reply
10
James Weston
2d ago

So they have had heat and humidity like this in 122 years...must have been man made global warming then too. lmao

Reply(3)
15
Thale Moe
2d ago

to many people to much concrete and no trees 🌳🌲can't keep cutting trees🌴🌳 down

Reply
24
Related
Reuters

India sweats over worst power cuts in six years during extreme heat

NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - India is facing its worst electricity shortage in more than six years just as scorching temperatures force early closures of schools and send people indoors. Extreme heat parched large swathes of South Asia this week after India's hottest March on record, prompting Prime Minister...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Unbearable’: Blistering heat threatens lives and livelihoods in India

Power outages. Dumpster fires. And comparisons to climate disaster fiction.This is India in 2022, as extreme heat intensified by climate change is threatening lives and crops and the country braces itself for higher temperatures and more blistering weather in the days to come.“It’s really quite unbearable,” said hydroclimatologist Arpita Mondal at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. “It is so hot and humid that even if you’re not doing anything, just sitting in one place below the fan or AC, it’s also tiring - it’s that bad.”Those who have no choice but to turn up to work outside because...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme heatwave in India and Pakistan causes power and water shortages

Millions sweltered in a dangerous early summer heatwave across India and Pakistan that has led to power and water shortages as annual furnace-like temperatures hit South Asia. In New Delhi, a burning rubbish dump choked residents for a third day on Thursday as temperatures crossed 45C (113F) in parts of the region. Forecasters warn it will get even hotter this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
