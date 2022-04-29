ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Almanac - Friday 4/29/22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article246 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 7:59:27 pm. The first low tide will be at 4:51 am at 0.05 feet. The first high tide will be at 11:05 am at 4.74 feet. The next low tide at 4:35 pm at 1.24...

Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The ‘da Vinci of Violins,’ Handmade in 1736, Could Fetch More Than $10 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often a violin evokes a Renaissance polymath, but one French auction house is touting such a fiddle. The centuries-old stringed instrument, which will go under the gavel at Aguttes this June, has been labeled the Leonardo da Vinci of violins on account of the meticulous craftsmanship featured within. Hailing from Cremona, Italy, circa 1736, the maple-backed violin was handmade by the revered Italian luthier Giuseppe Guarneri at the peak of his career. Not only that, the instrument has been in the hands of French virtuoso Régis Pasquier for the past 20 years and...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Three Ai Weiwei Sculptures Stolen in Broad Daylight from Hamburg Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Three glass sculptures by artist Ai Weiwei were snatched from an exhibition at a gallery in Hamburg, Germany, during a daytime heist. As of Friday, local authorities are still appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the perpetrator behind the theft at Lumas Galerie, which is located on the city’s upscale shopping street Neuer Well. Security alarms at the gallery reportedly did not alert staff to the works’ removal from display during opening hours. A hotline has been set up for “witnesses who have made observations in this context or who can provide information about...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance at 60: the great American western

“This is the west sir. When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” The famous line uttered by a newspaperman in John Ford’s masterpiece The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance symbolizes the mythological west that he and his most famous collaborator, John Wayne popularized. At 60 years old, it is the greatest western of Hollywood’s Golden Age, even usurping Ford’s own The Searchers that has always clambered its way near the top of greatest film lists.
MOVIES
The New York Times

Times Names Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan as Managing Editors

Marc Lacey and Carolyn Ryan have been named as managing editors of The New York Times. (Celeste Sloman/The New York Times) Joseph F. Kahn, newly appointed as the next executive editor of The New York Times, announced his leadership team Wednesday in a memo that urged his colleagues “to produce the most ambitious, consequential and creative work of our careers.”
JOURNALISM
Fatherly

Ken Burns’ Documentary Reveals Benjamin Franklin Was Not a Great Dad

What do you know about Benjamin Franklin, other than some weird anecdotes about kites and the fact that he’s on the hundred-dollar bill? If the answer is “not much,” this new PBS documentary is worth a look. “I would rather have it said,” Benjamin Franklin once wrote, “”He lived usefully’ than, ‘He died rich.'”
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

The most expensive 20th-century artwork ever auctioned is wildly misunderstood

“If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t really there.” This famous quip says much about our rose-tinted nostalgia for the decade. The fun-loving hedonism of Woodstock and Beatlemania may be etched into cultural memory, but Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portraits reveal a darker side to the swinging ’60s that turns our nostalgia on its head.
VISUAL ART
Deadline

Peter Webber To Direct WWII Pic ‘The Prominents’ With ‘The Pianist’ & ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star Thomas Kretschmann — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Peter Webber (Girl With A Pearl Earring) is set to direct The Pianist, Valkyrie and Indiana Jones 5 star Thomas Kretschmann in WWII movie The Prominents. Set in the chaotic final days of World War II, the story follows a group of Nazi Germany’s most prominent prisoners as they are transported across Europe, out of Allied reach, to be used as bargaining chips in the German surrender. On their journey, they endure aerial attacks, collapsing bridges, partisan raids, and the escalating threat of liquidation by their Nazi captors. Kretschmann will star as Bogislaw von Bonin, a...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC News

Covid collections: Share a photo or image with NBC News

One million people. One million lost stories. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 1 million people in the United States since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020 — a toll that has far exceeded early government estimates. Left behind are the hundreds of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Art Gallery of Ontario Names Architects for Expansion, MOCA Detroit ‘Parts Ways’ with New Director, and More: Morning Links for April 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines NEWS FROM THE GREAT WHITE NORTH. The Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto has hired a trio of architecture firms—Selldorf Architects, Diamond Schmitt, and Two Row Architect—to create a design for a new 50,000-square-foot building that will be devoted to global modern and contemporary art. Selldorf has been on a tear of late. Its expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, which was just unveiled, has earned strong reviews, and construction is underway on its expansion of the Frick Collection in New York. Meanwhile, the Portrait Gallery of Canada in Ottawa tapped Robert...
VISUAL ART
Reason.com

Audio books on British history

If you enjoy audio books and you're interested in history, here is the first in a series of recommended books, based on what I have listened to in the past several years. All of these books are, in my opinion, well-narrated and informative. All are available from Audible.com. Favorites. Bonnie...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

