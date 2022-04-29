Every Star Wars Movie and TV Show on Disney Plus for Star Wars Day

Two dark side users clash in a new preview for Marvel's upcoming Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 by Charles Soule and Steve Cummings. By the time of the sequel trilogy, the Knights of Ren have allied with the First Order, the successors to the Galactic Empire, due to their leader, Kylo Ren's apprenticeship to Supreme Leader Snoke. In Crimson Reign -- set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, years before Ben Solo's birth -- the Knights of Ren are working with the Crimson Dawn to disrupt and dismantle the Empire. The preview for Crimson Reign #4 shows that Qi'ra, who has also brokered an uneasy allyship with Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance, has sent the Knights of Ren to infiltrate Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. You can see for yourself in the preview below.

