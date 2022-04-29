ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2024 Ram 1500 BEV Will Probably Cost More Than the Ford Lightning

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
The Ram electric truck is still in the works, but its price may be even more than the Ford...

Related
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ram Jolts Ford a Day Before Lightning Launch

The perpetual cycle of one-upmanship in the pickup truck game seems to be continuing at a breakneck pace into the electric era. The in-yer-face Ram brand, never one to shy away from bold or poke-the-bear marketing, let fly with a Twitter post touting their upcoming Ram EV – one day before the scheduled launch of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
Ford
Electric Vehicles
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines

When your long-term plans include driving the Chevy truck you buy today for many years, that truck should have a Duramax engine under the hood. This is the brand of diesel engines used by Chevy across the truck lineup, and these engines last a long time. Unlike some brands that don’t offer this engine in the midsize truck models, Chevy gives you a diesel powertrain across the board, making it easy for you to have the power you need and the longevity you deserve.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Mustang Bargain: Brand New, 750 Horsepower, Full Warranty, and $45,495

A high-performance Ford Mustang is high on the list of car desires for many people. However, the upper levels of the Mustang can get quite expensive. For example, the 2022 Mustang GT500 starts at a whopping $77,155. That’s quite a far cry from the starting price of the basic Mustang GT Fastback. However, a Ford dealer in Ohio wants you to have your cake and eat it too. They want you to have a 700 horsepower V8 Mustang for less than $46,000.
OHIO STATE
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

