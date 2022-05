Members of the Dawson Springs community and area supporters gathered Saturday for Walk for Dawson, a walk through part of the city damaged by the December tornado outbreak. The event started at the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church and was organized by Donnie Dunbar, who also coordinates the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K. He grew up in Dawson Springs around where the walk took place.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO