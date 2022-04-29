Work Toward a CompTIA Certification and Become Your Own IT Department

In the modern digital workforce , it can feel like you need an IT department to function properly. But a complete IT department is just not in the budget for most entrepreneurs. Still, you have to do something about your cybersecurity, networking, and IT needs. So, why not learn the IT essentials yourself? With The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle , it's easier than ever to get on the CompTIA certification track.

CompTIA is the world's leading vendor-neutral certifying body for IT disciplines. In this five-part bundle, you'll learn from DojoLab, the only platform on the web that combines hands-on training and performance-based questions (PBQs) to enhance your learning.

Starting out, you'll delve into CompTIA A+, learning how to configure device operating systems, hardware, and peripherals. You'll showcase your ability to support basic IT infrastructure and prove baseline cybersecurity skills. A+ is the foundation for moving forward with CompTIA and it will set you up to ace the certification exam and move forward with the rest of your training.

In the Network+ training, you'll learn how to identify threats to network security and perform appropriate countermeasures and controls. You'll be able to manage, monitor, and troubleshoot networks while ensuring optimal network performance and high availability. From there, you'll progress to Security+, learning how to assess the cybersecurity posture of an enterprise environment. You'll learn how to monitor and secure hybrid environments and recommend and implement appropriate cybersecurity solutions. Finally, in the Linux+ course, you'll learn how to deploy, troubleshoot, and manage Linux-based systems and begin executing common operations on the Linux command line.

Satisfied reviewer, Mark, raved, "This material is valuable and [I] believe that everyone should be using this available material to increase their skills."

Get on the CompTIA certification path. Right now, you can get The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle on sale for just $29.99 .

Prices subject to change.