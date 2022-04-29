Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just couldn't help himself.

The sight of seeing his younger brother, William, on the same field in a major league baseball uniform, albeit in an Atlanta Braves uniform, didn't matter.

And the tears wouldn't stop.

“It was the moment of my life, believe me,” Willson Contreras said, according to MLB.com . “I always recall those moments when we were growing up together back home, just dreaming to get signed by somebody. And I’m crying because of the job that we put together to get to where we are."

The Braves recalled William Contreras, who also plays catcher, before the series finale on Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta, and they made the most of the opportunity by exchanging the team's lineup cards and embracing at home plate.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) poses for a photo after exchanging lineup cards with Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras before a game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

“Being on the same field with family members and competing against one another and being able to share a moment before the game [is special],” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Obviously, they've come a long way from Venezuela and their background, and that was a special moment for [Willson]. I'm happy he got that, both of them.”

William Contreras had called Willson earlier in the day to let him know about his promotion.

“[It was] a special moment in my life,” William said. “Truly kind of a dream come true for us to be able to share the field together in just a very unique moment for us and my family.

“It's been something that I've longed for and wanted for years. … The next thing we're looking forward to is when we play at the same time against each other.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cubs catcher Willson Contreras exchanges lineup cards with younger brother William in emotional scene