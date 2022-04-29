ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines may add more than 20 speed bumps to slow residential traffic

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6r6I_0fO36vfa00

The Des Moines City Council is expected to consider a plan next month that would add about two dozen speed bumps in neighborhoods to slow down vehicles.

Most residential streets have speed limits of 25 mph, but drivers often are found going well above that, according to Des Moines Transportation Planner Jeff Wiggins.

"I've heard from multiple city council members that the number one concern they hear ... is speeding in residential areas," Wiggins said.

The plan calls for 22 speed bumps and other traffic control devices on residential streets that see an average of 500 to 4,000 vehicles per day and where people tend to drive faster than 30 mph, Wiggins said.

City planners hope construction can start in the spring and finish in the fall. Construction was estimated to cost $475,000, but bids from two contractors estimated the project would cost $638,418 or $727,408, which means it could be modified before it goes in front of the council May 9, Wiggins said.

"The two basic options are to break it up into a portion of them to get constructed this summer and a portion next summer," Wiggins said. "Or potentially we just go forward with what we can afford today and then the remaining items get pulled out and rebid in a subsequent phase."

The plan would include:

  • Three speed bumps on High Street between 24th and 28th streets.
  • Three speed bumps on 56th Street between Ovid and Douglas avenues.
  • Two raised crosswalks and one speed bump on Southwest 23rd Street between Park and Bell avenues.
  • A speed bump, raised crosswalk and chicane on 38th Street between Adams and Douglas avenues.
  • Six speed bumps on Cleveland Avenue between Hutton and Wayne streets, a raised intersection at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Street and a curb extension at the southwest corner of Wayne Street.
  • Two speed bumps and a curb extension on Guthrie Avenue between East 29th and East 32nd streets.
  • Six speed bumps on East Douglas Avenue between East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

Comments / 2

Related
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Cars
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged after wild overnight chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who led authorities on a wild chase through downtown and south side Des Moines neighborhoods overnight. According to police, 22-year-old Christopher Mitchell, of Bondurant, led police on the chase, which ultimately ended in a crash. The Iowa State Patrol said...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
KCCI.com

Des Moines police: MidAmerican truck thief faces multiple charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County

HANFORD — A Mason City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Pamela Okerstrom was eastbound on 210th Street west of Thrush Avenue near Hanford in rural Cerro Gordo County at about 7 o’clock Tuesday morning when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, becoming airborne, landed and rolled, before coming to rest.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPD finds vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash, driver still at large

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is on for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl near East High School Thursday. According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV at around 3:42 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Police have not released the name of the teen.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Speed Limits#Speed Bumps
KCJJ

Transient on bicycle leads multiple Iowa City police cruisers on chase

A local transient led multiple police cars on a chase through Iowa City earlier this week…while on his bicycle. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Christopher Dahlhauser was riding a bicycle without lights on Highland Court near Gilbert Court just after 10:30 Sunday night. An Iowa City Police officer activated his lights and sirens, but Dahlhauser refused to stop. Several other officers joined the chase, which went on for several blocks until Dahlhauser finally ditched the bicycle and fled on foot. He eventually got tired, gave up, laid down on the ground and was arrested for Interference With Official Acts.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash

NASHUA, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8: 45 p.m. Friday evening a driver was thrown from his 2007 Harley-Davidson Motocycle in Nashua, Iowa. The driver was going southbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 224, which is a construction zone. The driver drove onto the west shoulder, crossed back over the roadway, and was then thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance.
NASHUA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Axios Des Moines

Cheap date ideas under $25 in the Des Moines metro

Having a good time in the Des Moines metro is easily accomplished for little or no money. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are a few ideas under $25.🥾 Park itThere are 76 city parks and dozens of others across the metro — most of which are open year-round. Grab a baguette and some cheese and enjoy the beauty of places like the historic rose garden at Greenwood Park.Hike or bike hundreds of miles of metro-area recreation trails.Go skateboarding at Lauridsen Skatepark.🕺 Get into the grooveFree summer concerts are a big deal in...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Hurt in Decatur County Crash

(Davis City) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Davis City in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 69 west of Dale-Miller Road. Authorities say 50-year-old Debra Sue Percifield of Mount Ayr suffered serious injuries, and a family member transported her passenger, 20-year-old Crystal Hughes, of Mount Ayr to the Decatur County Hospital.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman in possession of semiautomatic weapon arrested outside Iowa City police station

A Cedar Rapids woman found in possession of a semiautomatic weapon was arrested overnight near Iowa City Police headquarters. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Hyundai Sonata travelling with its lights off near the corner of Washington and Van Buren Streets just before 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Deyana Wadley of Old Marion Road NE, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and registered a breath alcohol level of .077%. Police say the interior of the car smelled of marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a Ruger semiautomatic handgun.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Multiple agencies report to fire at Kalona feed manufacturer

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a Kalona feed manufacturer Thursday morning. According to the Washington County dispatch log, Kalona firefighters were called to Agri-Way Partners on E Avenue just before 7:30 Thursday morning for a pile of feed on fire in the basement of the mill. They were soon joined by fire crews from Riverside and Wellman, as well as Kalona and Wellman ambulance crews.
KALONA, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy