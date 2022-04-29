Des Moines may add more than 20 speed bumps to slow residential traffic

The Des Moines City Council is expected to consider a plan next month that would add about two dozen speed bumps in neighborhoods to slow down vehicles.

Most residential streets have speed limits of 25 mph, but drivers often are found going well above that, according to Des Moines Transportation Planner Jeff Wiggins.

"I've heard from multiple city council members that the number one concern they hear ... is speeding in residential areas," Wiggins said.

The plan calls for 22 speed bumps and other traffic control devices on residential streets that see an average of 500 to 4,000 vehicles per day and where people tend to drive faster than 30 mph, Wiggins said.

City planners hope construction can start in the spring and finish in the fall. Construction was estimated to cost $475,000, but bids from two contractors estimated the project would cost $638,418 or $727,408, which means it could be modified before it goes in front of the council May 9, Wiggins said.

"The two basic options are to break it up into a portion of them to get constructed this summer and a portion next summer," Wiggins said. "Or potentially we just go forward with what we can afford today and then the remaining items get pulled out and rebid in a subsequent phase."

The plan would include:

Three speed bumps on High Street between 24th and 28th streets.

Three speed bumps on 56th Street between Ovid and Douglas avenues.

Two raised crosswalks and one speed bump on Southwest 23rd Street between Park and Bell avenues.

A speed bump, raised crosswalk and chicane on 38th Street between Adams and Douglas avenues.

Six speed bumps on Cleveland Avenue between Hutton and Wayne streets, a raised intersection at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Street and a curb extension at the southwest corner of Wayne Street.

Two speed bumps and a curb extension on Guthrie Avenue between East 29th and East 32nd streets.

Six speed bumps on East Douglas Avenue between East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.