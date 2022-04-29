ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some noted American poetic insights on death

The recent “In Memoriam” section of the “McDonough County Voice,” on April 22, referred to more than 800 area residents who had passed away during 2020-2021, and for many readers it provoked good memories of various folks who had lived here for a long time—as well as some reflections on just how transitory, but also how deeply meaningful, human life is.

For me, the list included long-time friends (like Tweed Mummert and Dr. Donald Dexter), former WIU teachers of mine (such as Loren Logsdon and Yale Sedman), various neighbors that my wife and I have known (like Frank Lupton, Ella Mae Railsback, and Wayne Woodrum), and local folks that I enjoyed talking with over the years (including Larry Carson, Marge Harris, Jack Travelstead, and Wayne White, to name just a few).

Since April is National Poetry Month, that “Voice” feature also reminds me of many notable poems that express insights on the issue of death. Among the American ones that I have often taught, for example, is William Cullen Bryant’s “Thanatopsis” (1821)—which means “Meditation on Death.” The first famous poem on that topic in our literature, it is centered on the reality of death that we all face—when “our individual being” shall go “To mix forever with the elements” of the earth, which the poet calls “the great tomb of man.” And he views that common destiny, and our connection with nature, as something that unites us all, profoundly.

That well-known poem, which used to be in many school readers, closes with a plea for us to approach “the silent halls of death” not with intense fear but “sustained and soothed/ By an unfaltering trust.” The poet doesn’t spell that out, so readers are welcome to relate their own approaching death to the Christian promise or to simply having participated in a profound reality.

Various other 19th-century American poets also philosophized about death. But Emily Dickinson conveyed thoughtfulness about it, in very intense ways—and she is the greatest, most original poet of death in our literature. Her famous short lyrics on death include ones that convey the process of dying itself—such as “I heard a fly buzz—when I died” (1862) and “After great pain, a formal feeling comes” (1862).

She also crystalizes our human curiosity about what might be beyond death in “This world is not Conclusion” (1862). It suggests that humans have always wondered about what “stands beyond” the known world, but despite “much gestures from the pulpit,” or assertions by religious leaders, there is still something that “nibbles at the soul.” That is, there is still some uncertainty about post-death reality, which has never been eliminated.

Her most famous death-focused poem is surely “Because I could not stop for Death—“ (1863), which depicts her passing as a trip to the grave. Death is like a suitor who stops to convey her, in a carriage, to her new “house,” in the ground. As the poem closes, she admits that the short trip to her burial place was “centuries ago,” but she is now beyond time, in “Eternity.”

What makes that poem so thought-provoking is the depiction of death as a removal from temporality, which had once so thoroughly characterized the speaker’s existence.

Some of the world’s finest poetry has also been focused on the loss of someone who has passed away. In America, those include poems based on personal experience, like Walt Whitman’s “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloomed” (1865), focused on the death of Lincoln, whom he so deeply admired; Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “The Cross of Snow” (1879), related to the death of his wife, and Edwin Arlington Robinson’s “For a Dead Lady” (1910), prompted by the death of his mother.

One dramatic poem of loss is Robert Frost’s “Home Burial” (1914), inspired by the death of his son. It depicts in 120 lines the strained relationship that a married couple has, while coping with the death of their son, who is then buried on their property—which was common in New England. The mother has an especially difficult emotional response, and she criticizes whatever her husband says. Perhaps his most revealing plea to her is, simply, “Let me into your grief.” So, the poem conveys the power of loss to prompt isolation and conflict.

One poem that I’ve taught various times is Carl Sandburg’s “Cool Tombs” (1918), which reflects on how death ultimately brings the vanishing of whatever the dead person experienced or learned in life. It closes with the speaker pleading, “tell me if any [people] get more than the lovers . . . in the dust, in the cool tombs.” In short, the poem recommends loving as a preeminent activity for the living, surely because the dead person who has loved others has done the most with his or her short life. And that practice of caring perhaps generated a loving response from others, which will outlast the person’s demise.

And after all, that’s the great value of inwardly confronting the reality of our approaching death, for the difficult, sad destiny we face prompts us all to reflect on the best way to pursue a truly meaningful life—while we still have the time to re-shape our experience.

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the “McDonough County Voice.”

